‘India a living example of democracy, equality’ Says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Barbados: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised that India is a living example of democracy and equality, with the Constitution being its guiding beacon for the past 75 years, an official said on Saturday, quoting his statement at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados. He highlighted that democracy is India’s soul, equality its resolve, and justice its identity.

Birla made these remarks while addressing the delegates at the General Assembly of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference on the theme “The Commonwealth – A Global Partner.”

On this occasion, the Speaker invited Presiding Officers of the Parliament of the Commonwealth to attend the next Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in New Delhi from January 7 to 9, 2026.

In a post on X, Birla wrote, “Honoured to address the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados. The Commonwealth is more than a grouping of nations - it’s a family united by shared values, democracy, and faith in dialogue. Highlighted that India remains committed to strengthening parliamentary institutions, promoting inclusive development, and cooperation grounded in equity and justice.”

He emphasised that global crises like climate change, pandemics, food insecurity, and inequality transcend borders, requiring collective solutions.

Birla urged united efforts to combat these challenges, stressing that solutions cannot be found in isolation.

He emphasised the importance of food and health security, highlighting India’s role as a reliable partner in global food and nutrition security. (IANS)

