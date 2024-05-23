‘INDIA Alliance will get clear majority in LS polls’: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Expressing confidence of the INDIA bloc winning the Lok Sabha polls, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has said that “the candidate of the biggest party will be the PM” as happened in 2004 and the name would be announced soon after the results.

In an interview with ANI, Jairam Ramesh also talked of the party’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the “Modani scam”, saying that a INDIA bloc government will form the committee within a month.

He said INDIA Alliance will get “a clear and decisive” mandate in the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked if party leader Rahul Gandhi is the Prime Ministerial face, Jairam Ramesh, who is party general secretary incharge of communications, said elections in the country are not a beauty contest between people and the decision on the name of the prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the polls.

“It is not a beauty contest between persons. We are a party-based democracy. The question is which party or alliance will get the mandate..individuals are not that important. Parties get the majority. Party choose their leader and that leader becomes the PM. In 2004, Manmohan Singh’s name was declared within four days of Congress and its allies getting majority. This time it won’t even take 4 days. The PM’s name will be announced within two days...,” he said. (IANS)

