NEW DELHI: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that he held a very productive discussion with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani on taking the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership forward, with a focus on unlocking new opportunities in bilateral trade and investment.

The two ministers, in the meeting held in Rome, also held talks on closer industrial cooperation and advanced manufacturing, technology, clean energy and innovation.

“India and Italy share a strong commitment to deepening economic ties and building new avenues of collaboration. Reaffirmed our resolve to take this partnership to new heights and achieve our ambitious €20 billion bilateral trade target by 2029,” Goyal said in a post on X. The minister further stated that he also co-chaired the 23rd India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) with the Italian minister Antonio Tajani.

The two ministers reviewed the rapid progress and broadening of bilateral economic cooperation and explored opportunities to take the partnership forward across key sectors like manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, agriculture, energy and connectivity. Besides, the issues of closer ties in critical minerals, science and technology as well as the tourism sector, figured in the talks.

“Also discussed strengthening trade facilitation, addressing market access challenges, and harnessing new opportunities emerging from the India-EU free trade agreement,” Piyush Goyal said. “With strong complementarities between our economies, India and Italy have immense potential to deepen industrial cooperation, boost investments and build resilient supply chains,” he added. India’s Commerce and Industry Minister is on an official visit to the Italian Republic from 17 to 18 November. A high-level Indian business delegation comprising around 80 business leaders and startups from diverse sectors is participating in the India–Italy Business and Innovation Forum in Rome.

India–Italy relations have gained renewed momentum, culminating in the elevation of bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Italy on 19-20 May this year.

Italy is India’s fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union. During April–August 2026, India’s exports to Italy grew by 29.9 per cent to USD 3.92 billion over the corresponding period of the previous year. (IANS)