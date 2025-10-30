India and Russia reaffirm commitment to elevate defence cooperation

NEW DELHI/MOSCOW: India and Russia held the fifth Meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation of Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation in New Delhi on Wednesday, with the discussions focusing on strengthening the ongoing defence engagements between two nations and new initiatives under the ambit of the existing bilateral cooperation mechanism.

The meeting held at the capital's Manekshaw Centre was co-chaired by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and Head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Chief of Main Operations, Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Lt. General Dylevsky Igor Nikolayevich.

The fifth meeting of the Working Group reviewed current defence cooperation plans and explored new avenues for collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the India-Russia Defence Cooperation, paving the way for focused engagements, enhanced training exchanges and new initiatives under the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

The Working Group Meeting is a forum created to progress defence cooperation between India and Russia through regular interaction between Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of Russia's Ministry of Defence. (IANS)

