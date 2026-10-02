India and Sri Lanka Explore Deeper Friendship and Governance Collaboration

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Tilvin Silva, General Secretary of the Anura Kumara Dissanayake-led Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party, and the accompanying delegation from Sri Lanka on Thursday, holding discussions on strengthening friendship between the two neighbouring nations.

"A pleasure to meet Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna General Secretary Mr. Tilvin Silva and his delegation from Sri Lanka this morning. Had a good discussion on strengthening our deep bonds of friendship. As a trusted partner, India will always support Sri Lanka's progress and prosperity," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met the Sri Lankan delegation, exchanging perspectives on governance and public service.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, Rekha Gupta stated, "Had a productive interaction with a delegation from Sri Lanka's ruling political party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), led by General Secretary Mr Tilvin Silva, along with Smt Chandrika Adikari, MP Shri Aboobucker Athambawa, Shri Kabilan Suntharamoorthy and Ms Kalpana Madhubhashini."

"We exchanged perspectives on governance and public service. Discussions on Delhi Government's key achievements, best practices and ten major initiatives reflected how people-centric governance is bringing meaningful change to everyday lives. The delegation also shared similar initiatives and governance experiences from Sri Lanka," she added. Gupta noted that India and Sri Lanka share deep civilisational ties and close people-to-people bonds and such exchanges deepen mutual understanding and further strengthen the enduring partnership between the two nations. (IANS)

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