New Delhi: India and the United States held the 23rd India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting in New Delhi on November 17-18, with talks focusing on deepening collaboration in niche technology and the cyber domain, joint exercises, combat medicine and operational logistics, Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) stated. The meeting was co-chaired by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), and Lt Gen George B. Rowell of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

"India and US conducted the 23rd India-US Military Cooperation MCG Meeting in New Delhi from 17-18 Nov 26, Co-chaired by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh CISC and Lt Gen George B. Rowell, US Indo-Pacific Command," HQ IDS posted on X.

According to HQ IDS, the talks focused on advancing cooperation in emerging domains and areas of shared mutual interest under the Framework for India-US Major Defence Partnership 2025."Talks focused on advancing cooperation in emerging domains and areas of shared mutual interest under the Framework for India-US Major Defence Partnership 2025, deepening collaboration in Niche Technology and Cyber Domain, Joint Exercises, Combat Medicine and Operational Logistics. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to enhanced Interoperability and Security," it stated. (IANS)