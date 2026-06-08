INDIA bloc to convene meeting today with 23 parties; Congress says ‘Janbandhan united’ as DMK opts out

New Delhi: Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday asserted that the opposition alliance stays united despite some parties choosing to opt out of attendance due to their “respective reasons”.

In an ‘X’ post, Ramesh announced that twenty-three political parties will be in attendance at the meeting, which will take place at the Constitution Club in the national capital.

Ramesh emphasised that despite not being in attendance, the parties have conveyed their opposition to the “policies and actions” of the Central government.

“...They have strongly opposed those policies and actions of the Modi government that are stripping millions of Indians of their right to vote, attacking the Constitution daily, targeting opposition leaders through investigative agencies, causing serious harm to the livelihoods of crores of Indians, continuously disrupting household budgets through relentless inflation, betraying the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth, weakening the investment climate, and compromising national interests through their foreign policy. Like India, INDIA Janbandhan stands united with its diversity,” said Ramesh on ‘X’.

The meeting is crucial for the opposition grouping not only due to the challenge posed by the growing political dominance of the BJP but also due to the differences within. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has been a staunch pillar of the INDIA Bloc, has decided not to participate in the meeting over “betrayal” by Congress in Tamil Nadu, which decided to back the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the elections.

The meeting is crucial for the opposition grouping not only due to the challenge posed by the growing political dominance of the BJP but also due to the differences within. DMK, which has been a staunch pillar of the INDIA Bloc, has decided not to participate in the meeting over “betrayal” by Congress in Tamil Nadu, which decided to back the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the elections.

Congress contested the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and won five seats. Congress’s decision turned the relationship between the two parties sour.

In the letter announcing their decision to not attend the meeting, DMK said it will continue, “as always, to raise its voice on issues affecting the welfare of the nation that may be brought forward by the other parties participating in the meeting”. (ANI)

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