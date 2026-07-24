INDIA Bloc urges PM Modi to ‘remove Education Minister’

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday, reached Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg amid heavy security deployment, in solidarity with those who died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak and to express solidarity with those injured during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests.

The Opposition leaders reached Gandhi Smriti in buses. The Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Our leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated over here. Today, the Modi government is assassinating democracy in India, brutalizing students, and beating students. The Opposition is not going to accept this. We are with the students, and Mr Narendra Modi has to remove the Education Minister and apologize."

The Opposition leaders set out from Rahul Gandhi's residence to march to Gandhi Smriti in solidarity with students protesting against the alleged paper leak and demanding accountability. The protest turned tense after Congress workers pushed past police barricades, leading to scuffles with Delhi Police personnel. Rahul Gandhi alleged that authorities prevented Opposition MPs from marching in solidarity with students protesting in the national capital.

Heavy police deployment was seen outside Rahul Gandhi's residence, near Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence and around the residence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Multiple layers of barricading were put in place to stop buses carrying Opposition MPs. (ANI)

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