India Celebrates Durga Puja 2026 with Massive Pandals, Deep Rituals, and Vibrant Cultural Unity

The rhythmic beats of the dhak and the fragrance of shiuli flowers have enveloped India as the nation unites to celebrate Durga Puja 2026. Marking the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, the grand five-day festival formally commenced on October 16 with Maha Shashthi and peaked on October 19, with the highly sacred Maha Ashtami and Sandhi Puja rituals. From bustling metropolitan hubs to traditional households, communities across the country have transformed into open-air art galleries, showcasing India's rich spiritual heritage and vibrant cultural diversity.

West Bengal remains the epicentre of the festivities, where millions of revellers are out for pandal-hopping in Kolkata. The city's themed community structures display breathtaking architectural innovations, while historic family pujas preserve centuries-old traditions. Local transport networks, including the Kolkata Metro, are packed with residents and visitors from adjacent districts soaking in the festive mood. Meanwhile, the historic clay-modelling hub of Kumartuli has witnessed corporate giants like the Adani Group step into community sponsorship, expanding the festival's economic footprint.

Beyond Bengal, the festival beautifully highlights India's regional variations. In Assam and Tripura, elaborate community pandals draw massive crowds, while in Bihar, major cities like Patna and Muzaffarpur are showcasing diverse pandal themes mimicking iconic world structures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to the nation, emphasising that the festival reflects the core Indian tradition of revering women's strength and unity.

As celebrations hit their peak with Maha Navami prayers on October 20, preparations are already underway for the final farewell on Vijaya Dashami.

The festival will conclude with the Sindoor Khela custom, where married women smear vermilion on the Goddess and each other before the grand idols are immersed in local water bodies, ending another year of Durga Puja celebrations.