India, China Reach Agreement On Border Patrolling Along LAC

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, India and China have struck an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

This notable breakthrough was informed by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and it comes in the wake of recent negotiations between officials from both the neighbouring countries.

"We have reached an agreement with China on the issues being discussed,” the top diplomat said.

He expressed optimism by saying that this agreement could lead to the eventual disengagement at the contested border region.