India, China Reach Agreement On Border Patrolling Along LAC

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, India and China have struck an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
This notable breakthrough was informed by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and it comes in the wake of recent negotiations between officials from both the neighbouring countries.
"We have reached an agreement with China on the issues being discussed,” the top diplomat said.
He expressed optimism by saying that this agreement could lead to the eventual disengagement at the contested border region.
The foreign secretary informed that the negotiating team from both the countries have been in contact over the past few weeks to resolve the long-standing issues along the border.
As per reports, the agreement pertains to the patrolling arrangements in the Depsang and Demchok areas.
Interestingly, this significant stride has been taken just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS Summit.
