One national missing

NEW DELHI: India has expressed grave concern following an attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, 2026, which left one Indian crew member missing, two injured, and prompted the safe evacuation of 21 other Indian nationals ashore at Khasab.

This comes after a Panama-flagged LPG tanker, TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, with all 25 crew members reported safe with no injuries.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, New Delhi strongly condemned the strike and detailed the ongoing diplomatic and rescue efforts on the ground. "We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026," the MEA stated. "Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing."

The Ministry noted that Indian diplomatic missions are actively engaged in relief operations, stating, "Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities."

Expressing gratitude to regional authorities, the MEA added, "We appreciate the timely assistance and support extended by the Government of Oman in the rescue efforts."

Highlighting the broader geopolitical and security implications for international trade and maritime personnel, the MEA warned that ongoing maritime hostilities pose a direct danger to civilian crews. (ANI)