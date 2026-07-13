India Declares National Mourning on July 13 for Qatar’s Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

New Delhi: India declared one day of national mourning on July 13 following the demise of Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who passed away earlier on Sunday.

“The Government of India has declared one-day national mourning tomorrow, 13 July 2026, as a mark of respect for His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who passed away today. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” read a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to visit Qatar shortly to convey condolences on behalf of the Indian government. (IANS)

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