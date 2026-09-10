India denounces Houthi strikes on Saudi civilian and economic targets as ‘unacceptable’

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly the targeting of civilian and economic facilities, calling them "unacceptable."

In response to a media query on the reported Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India condemned the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, especially the targeting of civilian and economic facilities." He added that such attacks that "undermined regional security and stability and threatened freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb were unacceptable." MEA spokesperson's statement comes after Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday condemned the Houthis' targeting of civilian and economic assets in Abha, Jazan, Khamis Mushait, and Najran, which injured 73 people, including women and children. (IANS)

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