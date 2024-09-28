India developing hypersonic missiles; Army looking to induct long-range rockets

New Delhi: India’s DRDO was in the process of developing hypersonic missiles for the defence forces of the country, who are now looking to induct long-range cruise and ballistic missiles like the 2,000 km range Nirbhay and 400 km range Pralay missiles.

Director General of Indian Army’s Regiment of Artillery, Lt Gen A Kumar, said the force was also looking at long-range rockets and looking to extend the range of the indigenous Pinaka rockets up to 300 kms in coming times.

The officer said that the Indian Army has got clearance from the Defence Acquisition Council for getting Pralay ballistic missiles and Nirbhay missiles.

Giving details of the missile programme at a press gathering, he said, “Development work is also in progress by DRDO for Hypersonic Missiles...Our missile programme is progressing well at the desired pace, wherein research and development is being carried out by DRDO to enhance range, accuracy and lethality of both ballistic and cruise missiles.”

Lt Gen Kumar further said that the “Pinaka has been the success story of Atmanirbharta drive. The equipment has been extensively exploited and has added more punch and lethality to Artillery’s arsenal. More Regiments of Pinaka are being inducted.”

Speaking on the ammunition, he said a lot of improvements are being undertaken to enhance the accuracy and lethality.

“We are continuously engaged with private and public sector industries and academia for the development of Sensor Fuzed Munition (SFM), Extended Range Ammunition using Ramjet and Course Correctable Fuze (CCF),” he said.

Lt Gen. Kumar said to give teeth to our precision capability, “We are procuring Loiter Munitions, Swarm Drones, Runway Independent RPAS and the like.

He said that due emphasis is also being laid on strengthening our intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance architecture to enhance battlefield transparency, so as to have effective sensor to shooter linkages, also called ‘Kill Chains’.

On the training of Agniveers, we have taken a number of steps to modernise our training and administrative infrastructure. State-of-the-art physical training facilities have been established, and classrooms have been equipped with audio-visual training aids.

The ongoing operational situation along our Northern borders warrants reorientation of training, and accordingly, primacy has been accorded to incorporating operational realities in training curriculum, he said.

Due emphasis is being given on training on Niche Technology Equipment to include Runway Independent RPAS, Loiter Munitions and Swarm Drones.

Kumar said that a total of 19 women officers have been commissioned in the Regiment of Artillery till date.

“All these women officers have been posted to units with different equipment profiles and terrain conditions. We have full faith in their abilities and are sure that they will excel in their service career,” he said. (ANI)

