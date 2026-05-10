India doubles down on building climate-resilient farming, boosting soil health

NEW DELHI: The government launched the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) in 2014-15 and since then, Rs 2,119.84 crore has been released under Rainfed Area Development (RAD), covering 8.50 lakh hectares and benefiting 14.35 lakh farmers through Integrated Farming System, an official fact-sheet said on Saturday.

Implemented since 2015-16, about 109 lakh hectares have been covered under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme with Rs 26,325 crore released as central assistance.

Under the Soil Health Management, 97.53 lakh soil samples were collected and 92.87 lakh tested in 2025-26, while 25.79 crore Soil Health Card have been generated since 2015 to guide balanced nutrient management.

Launched in 2015, the Soil Health Card (SHC) Scheme serves as the principal farmer advisory instrument under the NMSA. These cards provide crop-specific nutrient recommendations, enabling farmers to rationalise fertiliser use and enhance soil health.

An evaluation conducted by NITI Aayog in 2025 indicates that the scheme has contributed to correcting nutrient imbalances, particularly by reducing excessive urea use, and has led to improvements in agricultural productivity. It has also supported the broader objectives of Integrated Nutrient Management (INM). Notably, 68.5 per cent of surveyed farmers reported a significant improvement in soil health following the adoption of recommended practices, while 25.7 per cent observed marginal improvements.

Between 2014 and 2025, 2,996 climate-resilient crop varieties were released under the National Agricultural Research System, the fact-sheet informed. (IANS)

Also Read: India’s mining sector can add $500 billion to economy by 2047: Report