India Faces Emerging Terror Threat from Non-Designated and Loosely Linked Modules

NEW DELHI: Security analysts have identified a growing trend in terrorism where newly formed modules operate without direct links to established terror organisations. Recent investigations show that many dismantled terror cells were not formally connected to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, or Jaish-e-Mohammed. Instead, they appear to be inspired by or loosely affiliated with these organisations.

According to security officials, this approach is part of a deliberate strategy by Pakistan to continue supporting anti-India terror activities while avoiding scrutiny from international bodies such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Since many major terror groups are designated by India, the United Nations, and the United States, their networks are easier to monitor and investigate through international cooperation.

Officials say Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, has increasingly relied on criminal and gangster networks rather than directly deploying designated terror groups. In the Khalistan-related movement, for example, gangsters are allegedly being used while maintaining distance from organisations such as Babbar Khalsa International, whose activities are more closely tracked by security agencies.

Analysts believe Pakistan faces strong pressure to avoid returning to the FATF Grey List, which could severely damage its already fragile economy. The concern is heightened by the interests of China, which has invested heavily in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and has suffered losses due to attacks on its projects. (IANS)

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