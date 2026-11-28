NEW DELHI: Organisations in India faced an average of 3,619 cyberattacks per week over the six months from May 25 to November 16, 2026, compared with 2,435 globally, a report said on Friday.

The report from Check Point Research highlighted sustained cyber activity targeting India's government and financial services sectors. It recorded an average weekly banking-malware impact rate of 5 per cent in India, compared with 1.7 per cent globally.

The findings come after a critical advisory from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) warning of business payment workflow abuse, unauthorised financial transactions, and the use of AI-driven agentic offensive frameworks (AOFs) across sectors.

The report said that botnet malware figures stood at 18.7 per cent in India and 13.1 per cent globally. Over 90 per cent of malicious files observed last month in India were delivered via the web. Information Disclosure was the most common vulnerability exploit type, impacting 66 per cent of organisations. (IANS)