India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan lit up in red to raise awareness for Dyslexia

New Delhi: In a bold step towards spreading awareness about Dyslexia, the highest offices of the government and key monuments in Delhi--including Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block, Parliament, and India Gate--have been illuminated in red, the colour for Dyslexia awareness, a press release said.

This happens every year in October, which is International Dyslexia awareness month. The "Go Red" campaign aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and eliminate discrimination around dyslexia.

This marks a significant initiative as part of the nationwide Act4Dyslexia campaign, symbolizing solidarity and raising awareness about learning disabilities, which are estimated to affect 20 per cent of India's population, including 35 million students.

Dyslexics are often familiar with the red marker used to highlight mistakes, so groups have chosen red to promote awareness in a positive way

According to the release, the event aligns with similar illuminations across major cities, including Patna, Ranchi, Kohima, Shimla, and Mumbai, spotlighting the need to remove stigma and foster a greater understanding of dyslexia and other learning disabilities.

To amplify the message of inclusion, the Walk4Dyslexia commenced this morning from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, co-organized by ChangeInkk Foundation, UNESCO MGIEP, Orkids Foundation, and Soch Foundation, and saw the participation of over 300 supporters.

The walk was flagged off by Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, alongside Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India. This walk symbolizes collective action for Act4Dyslexia, emphasizing the need for equal opportunities and support for individuals with learning disabilities.

Rajesh expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign. "Act4Dyslexia is a well-thought campaign, as we need to take action to make progress. I'm happy to see the growth from last year's campaign, with over 1,600 walks across the country and over 4 lakh people participating this year. I'm also happy to learn about the introduction of the Purple Flame Chatbot, which will help schools, teachers, doctors, and other stakeholders to diagnose and support people with learning disabilities. The Government looks forward to working with like-minded organizations that support people with learning disabilities and ensure access to equal opportunities for growth and development," he said.

Shombi Sharp, representing the UN Secretary-General, also shared his perspective. "On behalf of the UN in India and representing the UN Secretary-General, it's my great honour to support Dyslexia Awareness Month and the Act4Dyslexia campaign with ChangeInkk, supported by UNESCO MGIEP and other organizations. We walked across the Kartavya Path to India Gate to raise awareness of the importance of the rights of people with learning disabilities. It is incredible to see that when given equal opportunities, individuals with learning disabilities have achieved great success, including becoming inventors, Nobel laureates, and entrepreneurs. We need to truly unleash the potential of this talent for societal development, and if India can achieve this, it can deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals at a global level," he said.

This year, the campaign has expanded significantly, with over 1,600 walks organized across the country--spanning state capitals, districts, blocks, villages, and school levels. The initiative engaged over 4 lakh participants, who collectively took over 2 billion steps toward driving awareness for Act4Dyslexia. These walks were led by State Education Departments, parent groups, and educational institutions in collaboration with over 150 organizations, demonstrating a united effort by government bodies, parents, educators, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

Often misunderstood as the "slow-learner syndrome," learning disabilities struggle with comprehending, speaking, reading, writing, spelling, or doing mathematical calculations but are also associated with skills vital for higher-order thinking, including logical reasoning, critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation. Notably, 40 per cent of self-made millionaires have dyslexia, and many renowned inventors, like Albert Einstein, were dyslexic.

Specific Learning Disabilities, including dyslexia, were officially recognized under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016, which mandates equal opportunities in education, employment, and other aspects of life. The National Education Policy 2020 reinforces this mandate, emphasizing inclusive education from foundational to higher education levels. NEP 2020 reforms focus on early identification, teacher capacity building, and providing necessary support and accommodations to students.

ChangeInkk Foundation's founder, Noopur Jhunjhunwala, emphasized, "The momentum for Act4Dyslexia has grown stronger each year. What was once a specialized conversation has become a mainstream movement, driven by parents, educators, policymakers, and individuals themselves. It is encouraging to see strong commitment towards policy action being taken both at the central and state levels to ensure that children with learning disabilities are not pushed further into learning poverty. By lighting up our cities and walking together, we hope to inspire a shift towards a more inclusive society where every individual, irrespective of learning disabilities, not only survives but thrives." (ANI)

