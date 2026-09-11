India Gears Up to Host BRICS 2026 Summit in New Delhi, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: As New Delhi gears up to host the two-day BRICS Summit over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is gearing up for the high-profile event. PM Modi shared a video on X, showing Bharat Mandapam - the venue of the BRICS Summit - all decked up to welcome world leaders. The video ended with a text that read, "India is gearing up for BRICS 2026".

As BRICS chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees. While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "All set for BRICS 2026!"

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and several other leaders will visit the Indian capital to attend the summit.

India's BRICS chairship is guided by the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting PM Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First." In addition to these areas, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance. (IANS)

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