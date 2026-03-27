India has 60 days of crude, fuel stocks fully secure: Central Government

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday categorically stated that India's petroleum and LPG supply situation is fully secure and under control, calling upon citizens not to be misled by a "deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation" that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic.

India has 74 days of total reserve capacity, and actual stock cover is around 60 days right now (including crude stocks, products stocks and the dedicated strategic storage in caverns), even as "we are on the 27th day of the Middle East crisis", the Petroleum Ministry said, adding that all retail fuel outlets have enough supplies.

"There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country," it said in a statement, adding that nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen, regardless of what happens globally.

"Next 2 months of crude procurement has also been secured. India is completely secure for the next many months, and the quantity in strategic cavern storage becomes secondary in such a supply situation. Therefore, any representation that India's reserves are depleted or insufficient should be dismissed with the disdain it deserves," the ministry highlighted. Across the world, countries are dealing with price increases, rationing, odd-even vehicle restrictions, and forced station closures. Few have declared a "National Energy Emergency".

"India DOES NOT FEEL THE NEED FOR ANY SUCH MEASURES. While other nations are rationing, there is no shortage of supplies in India. Where isolated instances of panic buying occurred at select pumps, they were driven by deliberate misinformation spread by certain videos on social media," the ministry emphasised. Despite the surge in demand at such pumps, fuel was dispensed to all the consumers, and oil company depots have been operational through the night to ramp up supplies. (IANS)

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