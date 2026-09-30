India hosts 11th BIMSTEC meeting on counter terrorism, transnational crime

NEW DELHI: India hosted the 11th meeting of the BIMSTEC Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (JWG-CTTC) in New Delhi on September 28 and 29 with delegations from all member states in attendance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

"The 11th meeting of the BIMSTEC Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (JWG-CTTC), hosted by the Government of India, was held on 28-29 September 2026 in New Delhi. Delegation from all the BIMSTEC Member States i.e., Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, attended the meeting," the MEA said in a statement. The meeting was chaired by Suhel Ajaz Khan, Additional Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The meeting discussed traditional and emerging non-traditional security threats in the BIMSTEC region. The participants also deliberated and made recommendations on a wide range of issues to enhance cooperation and collaboration in countering terrorism and transnational crimes in the region," the statement mentioned.

The meeting also discussed the reports of the meetings of various sub-groups under the BIMSTEC JWG-CTTC, namely the sub-group on human trafficking; the sub-group on prevention of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursor chemicals; the sub-group on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism; the sub-group on legal and law enforcement issues; and the sub-group on cooperation on countering radicalisation and terrorism. (IANS)

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