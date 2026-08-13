India, Iran central bank chiefs hold talks on closer banking ties

JAIPUR: Central Bank of Iran Governor Dr Abdolnaser Hemmati met Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on major international economic and financial developments, the potential for cooperation between the banking systems of Iran and India, and ways to strengthen monetary and banking interactions between the two countries.

They also emphasised the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, utilising the potential of multilateral mechanisms, and maintaining consultations between the two central banks to facilitate trade and economic exchanges.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit with the aim of expanding economic and banking cooperation between the member countries and strengthening coordination in addressing developments in the global economy.

Iran plans to join the New Development Bank, the development lender established by the BRICS group of nations, Hemmati said in a media report published on Wednesday ahead of a BRICS finance meeting in India. The move is part of Iran’s move to seek alternative channels of payment to the US dollar as the Middle East country’s economy has been choked under US sanctions.

“The most important result of cooperation among BRICS member countries is the establishment of the New Development Bank, and our country will soon become a member of this ?bank,” Hemmati said, according to state media. (IANS)

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