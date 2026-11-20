NEW DELHI: India has witnessed a reduction in fuel prices over the past four years due to a series of excise duty cuts undertaken by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of FICCI's Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention in the national capital, Puri said the government's decision to lower excise duties at various intervals had helped keep petrol and diesel affordable for consumers despite volatility in global energy markets. The minister also highlighted continuing uncertainties in global energy supplies, pointing to disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz. (IANS)