India-Maldives joint military exercise ‘EKUVERIN’ underway in Kerala

NEW DELHI: The 14th edition of the joint military exercise ‘EKUVERIN’ between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) commenced at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday with a focus on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations across jungle, semi-urban and coastal terrain.

The exercise will be conducted from December 2-15. According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army contingent consists of 45 personnel, represented by a battalion of the GARHWAL RIFLES, who are participating alongside an equal-strength Maldivian contingent represented by the MNDF.

“EKUVERIN in Dhivehi translates to ‘Friends’, underscoring the deep-rooted bonds of friendship, mutual trust and military cooperation between the two nations,” the MoD said in its press note.

Conducted alternately in both countries since 2009, Exercise EKUVERIN continues to be a shining example of India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and its commitment to building enduring defence partnerships with friendly nations.

“The two-week-long exercise aims to enhance interoperability and operational synergy in Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism operations across jungle, semi-urban and coastal terrain,” the MoD said.

It will witness participation of troops from both sides sharing best practices, tactical drills and joint operational planning to strengthen their capability to respond to common security challenges in the region.

The exercise reflects the growing defence cooperation and mutual commitment of India and the Maldives towards regional peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

PM Modi was on a two-day official visit to the Maldives in July, demonstrating a significant turnaround in bilateral ties, after a period of strained ties characterized by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s “India Out” campaign.”

Through the two-state visit to the Maldives, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. PM Modi, who was the Guest of Honour for the 60th Independence Day celebrations, demonstrated India’s role as a trusted friend and “First Responder” in the Indian Ocean region. (IANS)

