‘India must harness AI as a force for social good’: S. Krishnan

New Delhi: If India is to become a developed nation, we must ride the wave of technology, and AI is perhaps the most crucial technology driving that transformation and to achieve this, we need inclusive mechanisms that ensure people can access and benefit from AI in meaningful ways, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser at an event organised by MeitY to build momentum for its participation in the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, the secretary said that this event is especially significant, and its theme, ‘Artificial Intelligence for Social Impact,’ is aptly chosen.

“It reflects our focus on how AI can make a real difference in society and influence how we perceive and use technology. India’s intent is clear - we must view AI as a force for good and approach it in a positive, transformative way,” Krishnan said.

The ESTIC 2025, scheduled for November 3 - 5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, is being organised by the Department of Science and Technology under the guidance of the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, showcasing cutting-edge developments that will shape India’s innovation-led growth, driving forward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (IANS)

