India only G20 nation with no change in petrol prices despite global crisis: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP highlighted on Saturday that petrol prices in India have remained unchanged at Rs 94.77 per litre, despite sharp increases in many major economies.

The party attributed this stability to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "handling" of the global energy crisis triggered by escalating US-Iran tensions since late February. In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that India had managed to maintain fuel price stability despite global markets witnessing significant volatility. "India is the only country in G20 where despite global energy crisis; there has been no change in petrol prices since February!" Bhandari wrote.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, the BJP spokesperson alleged that the Congress party and its leaders were unable to accept the government's handling of the economic situation during the ongoing crisis.

"This is what makes Rahul Gandhi go crazy; Congress and Rahul are unable to digest the fact that under PM Narendra Modi India is navigating through the global energy crisis; with least impact on the common man!" he said.

Bhandari also shared a comparative table showing petrol price increases in several G20 nations, citing figures based on media reports. (IANS)

Also Read: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of attacking democratic institutions