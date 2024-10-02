India: PM Urges Citizens to Actively Participate in the People’s Plan Campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has issued an appeal to rural residents and stakeholders across the nation, urging them to take an active role in the ‘Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas’ Abhiyan – People's Plan Campaign (2024–25). In a letter dated 1 October 2024, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of enthusiastic and committed participation in the preparation of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) for the year 2025–26.

Prime Minister's message calls for widespread participation, urging everyone to help transform their Panchayats into thriving centres of growth and progress. He reiterated that the success of this initiative relies on collective effort, aiming to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth for all. Ministry of Panchayati Raj has requested all Panchayati Raj Institutions/ Rural Local Bodies to ensure this message reaches every corner of the country, inspiring everyone to take part in ‘Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas’ Abhiyan – People's Plan Campaign for a stronger, self-reliant, developed and more prosperous India.

2 October marks the nationwide rollout of the People’s Plan Campaign for the preparation of Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) for 2025–26. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, has made appeal to all Panchayats and stakeholders across the country, urging them to actively participate in this crucial “People’s Plan Campaign” (2024–25). The People’s Plan Campaign (Jan Yojana Abhiyan), embodying the spirit of ‘Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas’, is a significant initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots democracy and promoting inclusive development in Grameen Bharat. It empowers rural citizens to take an active role in shaping the future of their villages by participating in the planning process for local development.

This year, the ‘Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas’ Abhiyan marks several significant milestones, including a special initiative to commemorate the 75th Year of the Republic of India through Special Gram Sabhas on 2 October 2024. These Gram Sabhas will focus on orienting Gram Panchayats (GPs) towards preparing their Panchayat Development plans (PDPs) for the financial year 2025–26, engaging over 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayats, 6,700 Block Panchayats, and 665 District Panchayats. Officers and Consultants from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj have been deputed to selected Gram Panchayats across different States / UTs to oversee and monitor the organization of Special Gram Sabhas on 2nd October 2024. Their presence aims to provide valuable insights and guidance, ensuring a more streamlined, inclusive, and structured process for developing high-quality Panchayat Development Plans.

As part of this campaign, special Gram Sabhas are being organized in over 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayats. These specially convened and well-designed Gram Sabhas serve as platforms for citizens to voice their opinions, share their needs, and actively contribute to the development planning of their areas. The People's Plan Campaign represents a significant step towards inclusive and participatory rural development in India. By encouraging the active involvement of rural citizens in the planning process, it aims to create development plans that truly reflect local needs and aspirations. The support and engagement of Panchayati Raj Institutions and rural local bodies are crucial for the success of this initiative and for realizing the vision of a developed India rooted in the strength of its villages. As the campaign unfolds, it is expected to foster a sense of ownership among rural communities towards their development processes, leading to more effective and locally relevant Panchayat Development Plans for the year 2025–26.

This initiative symbolizes a forward-thinking approach to governance – one that values tradition while focusing on sustainable development and the empowerment of Grameen Bharat. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj calls upon all Gram Panchayats, Block Panchayats, District Panchayats and communities to actively participate in this programme as we celebrate the 75th year of Republic with 750 Gram Sabhas and ensure Gram Swaraj through people’s participation.