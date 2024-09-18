India Pushes for Major Changes to the Indus Waters Treaty

NEW DELHI: In a landmark move explicitly stating its increasing disgruntlement with the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, India formally asked Pakistan on 30 August 2024 to review and revise the agreement.

Article XII (3) of the Treaty reads that if both governments agree, an agreement can be amended and a new treaty to that effect may be signed.

India's official request for a review of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty is based on several significant changes since its inception.

The Indian notice refers to major and unexpected shifts that require the reevaluation of the terms of the Treaty, reported sources say. S

Three main areas have been identified: the fundamental shift in the demography of people and the implications for use of water; the need to step up the pace of clean energy development in line with India's commitment to reduce emissions; and pervasive cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, which has undermined the implementation of the Treaty as well as India's ability to effectively operate its water rights.

These have followed years of a dispute over the Ratle and Kishenganga hydropower projects. Indian officials feel Pakistan has been consistently obstructionist regarding projects on the Indian side and has exploited India's willingness under the Indus Waters Treaty.

It hasn't been easy for the World Bank, which strangely has called in both the Neutral Expert mechanism and the Court of Arbitration simultaneously. The Indian Government has recently indicated that the dispute resolution process needs to be revisited in the Treaty.

Experts maintain that Indian Government's decision reflects frustration at Pakistan's unco-operative stance on sharing Indus waters and growing anger over cross-border terrorist attacks continuing unabated.

There is an impression that the 1960 Treaty had been signed with too much optimism when first exchanged with regard to relations with Pakistan. But subsequent events unmistakably convey the message of actual hostility towards India, most obviously in the form of supporting terrorism.

There is a constant pressure from Jammu and Kashmir to abrogate the Treaty; additionally, public opinion here tends to believe that it was a compromise over their rights without consulting them.

There is also much sentiment in Punjab and Haryana, particularly among the people, who feel that they could benefit from more projects and new technologies regarding water.