India rejects EU criticism over participation in Russia’s Zapad exercise

New Delhi: Rejecting the criticism from European Union on India’s participation in multilateral Zapad exercise held in Russia’s Nizhniy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday pointed out that several countries, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members like the United States, Turkey and Hungary, have also participated in the major exercise as observers. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while responding to a question on the comments made by European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas recently, highlighted that the Ministry of Defence has already shared details regarding India’s participation in the Zapad exercise. “I would also at the same time would like to point out that several other countries including NATO countries such as United States, Turkey and Hungary are also or have also participated in this exercise as observers,” Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing held in New Delhi. Kallas had remarked about India’s participation in the military exercise and its purchase of the Russian oil being a hurdle in India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks. “I am not communicating on behalf of India. So, you can ask them the arguments on that side. We will meet in person as well, because this is a great concern for our countries. If you want closer ties with us, then why participate in exercises that are existential threats to us. So, to be very clear on this message. We are not taking this, lightly, but I will not just reflect on our conversations and be communicating on their behalf,” Kallas told reporters. (IANS)

