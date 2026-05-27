India rejects unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan, stating that "Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts" of the country, and no other country has the locus standi to comment on the same.

Responding to media queries on the references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said India's position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties.

"India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan. India's position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," he said. He said India rejects any moves by other countries to reinforce Pakistan's illegal occupation of territories concerning CPEC, impinging on India's territorial integrity.

"As regards the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, some of which are in India's sovereign territory, we resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation of these territories, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Jaiswal said. (ANI)

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