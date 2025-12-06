India, Russia seal key maritime MoUs to boost connectivity and shipbuilding cooperation

NEW DELHI: India and Russia have taken a major step forward in maritime cooperation by signing two landmark Memorandums of Understanding aimed at strengthening connectivity, enhancing shipbuilding capacity, and advancing long-term collaboration across key ocean routes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strategic value of maritime connectivity and confirmed that both countries will accelerate work on the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Northern Sea Route (NSR), and the Chennai–Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC). He noted that cooperation on training Indian seafarers for polar waters will open new dimensions in Arctic engagement while providing employment opportunities for India’s youth. Modi also highlighted that deepening shipbuilding ties has strong potential to boost the Make in India initiative, calling it a win-win partnership that enhances jobs, skills, and regional connectivity.

The first MoU focuses on developing training for Indian seafarers to operate in polar waters, in line with the STCW Convention and the Polar Code. This agreement will support joint development of specialized training modules, promote the exchange of best practices, and strengthen capabilities for navigation and operations in extreme weather and ice-bound regions. The second MoU, signed between the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation and India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, establishes a regular consultative framework on maritime policy. This structure will help both nations coordinate on maritime safety, security, and the peaceful use of seas and oceans in line with international law.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said the cooperation reinforces India’s maritime ambitions while creating tangible socioeconomic benefits.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is assuming a defining role in shaping a new chapter of Indo–Russian maritime cooperation. By strengthening shipbuilding under Make in India, advancing connectivity through strategic corridors from the Indian Ocean to the Arctic, and equipping our seafarers with cutting-edge skills for polar operations, we are creating faster and resilient trade routes, generating future-ready jobs, and opening new horizons of global opportunity. These agreements reflect our shared commitment to secure, modern and mutually beneficial maritime collaboration that will power growth, innovation and a shared maritime future”, a press release stated.

