India, Russia seal multiple pacts including labour mobility, free 30-day e-Tourist Visas

NEW DELHI: India and Russia have signed agreements related to the mobility of skilled workers between the two countries for taking up employment and the granting of e-tourist visas to each other’s citizens, according to a joint statement issued on Friday after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. The agreement between India and Russia deals with temporary labour activity of citizens of one state in the territory of the other state. An agreement between the two countries has also been signed on cooperation in combating irregular migration. India and Russia have also agreed to grant a 30-day e-Tourist Visa on a gratis basis to each other’s nationals. These pacts figure among the 16 agreements signed between the two countries related to defence, trade, economy, healthcare, academics, culture and media. A Memorandum of Understanding between India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Russia’s Ministry of Transport was also inked on the training of specialists for ships operating in polar waters. Prime Minister Modi said that this will not only strengthen cooperation in the Arctic but also create new employment opportunities for the youth of India. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Russia’s Maritime Board to strengthen maritime cooperation and logistics. Indian firms signed a deal with Russia’s URALCHEM to set up a urea plant in Russia, marking a significant step in bilateral industrial cooperation. MoUs were also signed in areas including food safety, training and operations of ships, medical sciences, and consumer protection. The agreements involved organizations such as India’s FSSAI, Russia’s consumer protection body, and companies in the chemicals and fertilizers sector. Besides, a protocol between India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and Russia’s Federal Customs Service was signed for cooperation in exchange for pre-arrival information in respect of goods and vehicles moved between India and Russia. A bilateral agreement between India’s Department of Posts and JSC Russian Post was also signed between the two countries. (IANS)

