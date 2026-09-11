India Slams UN Map Showing Arunachal, Aksai Chin as Separate Regions, says ‘Won’t Be Tolerated’

New Delhi: A veteran police officer, foreign expert and leaders across the political spectrum on Thursday criticised the new map issued by the United Nations after it depicted Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as separate regions positioned between the respective "claim lines" of India and China, warning that such things "won't be tolerated".

While appealing the Centre to lodge a protest at the UN against the incident, they also asked the global organisation "to take note" that China has "illegally occupied" Aksai Chin.

Speaking to IANS, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid said: "India should raise the issue again at the UN and file a protest. These are our territories. The entirety of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to India. Aksai Chin is also part of India and has been illegally occupied by China, UN should take a note of this."

Foreign Affairs Expert K.P. Fabian also said that it's appropriate for India to protest against the issued map.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo termed incident, "extremely objectionable".

"This is not a mistake. There are some kind of insane people who sometimes show Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh as separate regions and also depict Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, which is a part of India, as a part of that (Pakistan's) country...all these three are integral parts of India. Portraying them separately won't be tolerated," he asserted, while adding that the Ministry of External Affairs have flagged the "anomalies" in the new world map.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told IANS: "China has its eyes on Arunachal Pradesh and a large part of Ladakh, including Aksai Chin. The map released by the UN is erroneous, and it undermines our sovereignty. We do not accept it."

Moreover, he appealed to the Indian government to strongly oppose the move, "otherwise it would come across as if the government is scared of China."

Echoing similar view, Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President Abu Azmi also opposed the depiction of Arunachal Pradesh as a separate region from India.

"This is a grave injustice to the country. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India...depicting it as a separate region is extremely wrong...I appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave issues related to Hindus and Muslims and instead try to save our land," he told IANS. (IANS)

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