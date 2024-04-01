'India still paying for misdoings of Congress govt': Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Meerut

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the grand old party, on Sunday, claiming that the country is 'still paying for the misdoings' of the previous Congress government.

While addressing a mega rally at Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Today another anti-national act of Congress has come before the country. The island of Katchatheevu, which lies between India and Sri Lanka and is extremely important from the perspective of national security, was given away by Congress after independence."

"When the country became independent, we had this island, but 4-5 decades ago, Congress cut off a part of India and separated it. India is still paying for the misdoings of the Congress government," he added.

Katchatheevu is an island in Tamil Nadu, off the coast of India, between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi also slammed the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc saying, "We started the fight against corruption. They formed the INDI bloc thinking Modi will feel intimidated. But India is my family, and I have nothing to fear."

He further affirmed to take action against those who were indulged in corruption, adding that those who have 'looted the nation will have to return it'.

"On one side, you have the NDA, committed to eradicating corruption. On the other, you have the INDI Alliance, focused on protecting corrupt leaders. No matter how many attacks you make on Modi, I won't stop fighting against corruption. No matter how big the corrupt person is, action will definitely be taken. The one who has looted the country will have to give it back. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

"Now those have been indulged in corruption are behind the bars. They don't get relief even in the Supreme Court," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister further asserted that the preparations for the government's third term have already started.

PM Modi, "Our government has already started preparations for the third term. We are making a roadmap for the coming five years. Work is going on rapidly on what major decisions we have to take in the first 100 days."

"In the last 10 years, you have seen only the trailer of development, now we have to take the country much further," he added.

"The 2024 election is not just an election to form the government. The election of 2024 is for making a developed India. The 2024 mandate will make India the world's third largest economic superpower," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

