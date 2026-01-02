India to receive its 1st Bullet Train on August 15 next year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday indicated that India is likely to receive its first Bullet Train on August 15, 2027.

The country is going to witness its first Bullet Train running on tracks next year, Vaishnaw said.

“Buy a Bullet Train ticket as on the Independence Day in 2027, the country will get its first Bullet Train,” he said.

Vaishnaw also said that the Vande Bharat Express chair car has created a new sense of confidence across the country, and people have appreciated it a lot.

“Requests are now coming in from all over India to run Vande Bharat trains, and almost every MP wants one. With the same comfort, safety, and standards, a new overnight journey will begin with the Vande Bharat Sleeper,” he mentioned.

India’s first Bullet Train project spans 508 kms between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Of this, 352 km lies in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra.

According to the government, the corridor will connect major cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Thane, and Mumbai, and is expected to cut travel time between the two metros to around two hours, significantly boosting inter-city mobility.

As per the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL), over 85 percent of the corridor —around 465 km — is being built on elevated viaducts, with 326 km already completed.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a detailed review of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project during his visit to Gujarat, marking a key moment in India’s push towards next-generation transport infrastructure.

During the visit, the Prime Minister inspected the Surat station — a structure inspired by the city’s globally renowned diamond industry. With a height of 26.3 metres and a built-up area of 58,352 square metres, the station includes three levels: The ground floor for parking and security checks, the concourse level for lounges, restrooms, kiosks and ticketing, and the platform level for passenger boarding.

While structural work is complete, finishing touches such as interiors and station amenities are currently underway. Track works, including RC track-bed construction and temporary track installation, have also been completed at the site. (IANS)

