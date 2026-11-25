New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Tuesday that over the last decade India has moved from "being a consumer of technology to becoming a creator of technology" with the telecom sector being the most profound example of this achievement.

Addressing the Telecom Startups and MSME Conclave 2026 here, the minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today India has risen as the 4th largest economy and market in the world.

From a country that had only a few hundred startups in 2014, India has now gone beyond 2,00,000 startups." (IANS)