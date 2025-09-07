India-United States Relationship Vital: US Lawmaker

New Delhi: As US President Donald Trump described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great Prime Minister” and reaffirmed the “special relationship” between India and the United States, leaders of India’s ruling parties on Saturday welcomed the remarks, emphasising the strategic importance of the bilateral ties.

The statement from President Trump comes amid ongoing tensions between Washington and New Delhi over issues such as tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil. Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, Trump said: “I’ll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi… He’s a great Prime Minister. He’s great. But I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment. Still, India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”

BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana said, “We welcome all positive statements. We have a strong relationship with the US, including trade. It’s commendable. PM Modi’s firm stance for the farmers shows maturity and diplomacy.”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal echoed similar sentiments, saying, “India has always believed in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. That is the guiding mantra of PM Modi’s foreign policy.”

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan emphasised the long-standing value of India-US relations: “The relationship between the two countries is crucial. Both nations have invested significantly in strengthening ties. Ups and downs are natural in diplomacy. What’s important is to stay hopeful and keep building on the relationship.” (IANS)

