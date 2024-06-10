‘India will be established as Vishwaguru’ Says BJP leader Purnesh Modi

New Delhi: BJP leader Purnesh Modi said that in the next five years, India will be established as a Vishwaguru in the world due to the ideology, policies and intentions of the NDA.

Speaking on the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "The INDIA bloc does vote-bank politics and Muslim appeasement politics. Their ideology is divide and rule. However, the NDA's ideology is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. Our ideology is nation first. Our aim is to create 'Viksit Bharat' and cultural nationalism. We want to take everyone along with us and establish the image of India in the world. India will be established as 'Vishwaguru" in the world with the efforts of NDA and BJP."

He further said that the people of the country have rejected the Congress for the third time as Prime Minster Narendra Modi has taken the oath.

"From 2014 to 2019 we laid the foundation, from 2019 to 2024 we built the block and now from 2024 to 2029, India will be established as 'Vishwaguru' due to our ideology, policies and intend," he added.

PM-designate Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is being attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers. His previous two terms as Prime Minister have been marked by several key initiatives.

PM Modi has laid thrust on the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and on "development-oriented and corruption-free governance". (ANI)

