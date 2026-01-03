India will do whatever is required to defend itself: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

CHENNAI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that India possesses the right to defend itself and will independently determine its response to any threats or acts of terrorism that endanger its citizens. “India will do whatever is required to defend itself,” he said at the inauguration of Shaastra 2026- IIT Madras Techno-Entertainment fest in Chennai.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, EAM Jaishankar said that persistent cross-border terrorism undermines goodwill and nullifies benefits such as water-sharing arrangements, as cooperation cannot coexist with violence. While addressing the students and faculty at IIT Madras on various subjects including democracy, diplomacy and India’s growing international role, his address painted a powerful picture of a country rooted in ancient wisdom yet confidently navigating modern global challenges.

Jaishankar also outlined India’s unique trajectory as a civilizational power and its role in shaping a modern, multi-polar world. He emphasized that India’s foreign policy is rooted in its history, values, and cultural confidence while adapting to contemporary global challenges. “India is among the very few ancient civilizations that has successfully evolved into a modern nation-state,” Jaishankar said. He noted that this continuity provides the country with a strong historical consciousness and a distinct global outlook, differentiating it from nations that emerged more recently. Highlighting India’s civilizational depth, the minister remarked that the country is one of the few ancient civilizations that has successfully transitioned into a modern democratic nation. (IANS)

