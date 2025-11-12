India won’t sign any trade deal at cost of farmers: Minister Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that India would not compromise on the interests of farmers, the dairy sector, and workers in trade deals that it signs with other countries.

He also said India is looking for new markets like Russia for the country's fisheries sector as an alternative to the US market following the sharp hike in tariffs by the Trump administration.

"We are working for a good trade deal. India is not going to compromise with the interests of farmers, dairy and workers... We are working on a fair, equitable and balanced trade deal," he said at Udyog Samagam 2025, a conference of Industries and Commerce Ministers of states.

The minister further stated that the timing of such deals would depend on mutual readiness. "The trade deal can happen tomorrow, it can happen next month, it can happen next year... but as a government, we are preparing for any contingency," he added.

Last week, Goyal said that discussions between India and the US are progressing steadily, though several sensitive and complex issues remain unresolved. (IANS)

