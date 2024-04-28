Indian Army gives ‘no objection’ if soldier accused of spying dealt under Official Secrets Act

New Delhi: The Indian Army has recently given its ‘no objection’ if a soldier accused of spying is dealt with under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

This case pertains to the transmission of secret information relating to the Indian Army to Pakistan by accused persons with the connivance of a soldier through the Pakistan High Commission.

A Special judge at Tis Hazari Court noted that a ‘no objection certificate’ has been placed on record by the concerned officer of the Indian Army.

“Army Captain has placed on record the “no objection certificate” issued by Major General GOC, Headquarter, Armed Forces Special Operation Division that they have no objection if this court deals Naik / Clerk (SD) Paramjit Kumar under Indian Official Secret Act, 1923,” the court noted in the order of April 24.

During the hearing, on the court inquiry, Captain informed the court that after registration of the present case and after coming to know of the facts of the present case and the said documents being secret, confidential and classified documents which have been leaked in the present matter and to ensure the safety in future, the corrective actions have been taken by the Defence Forces so that the said documents which have come on record in the present chargesheet could not be misused against the security of the state in future.*

The court had asked the officer that as the classified documents which are available in the present chargesheet are part of a public document, whether the defence forces have ensured that the said classified documents could not be misused by any miscreant against the sovereignty of the country as well as against the security of the state in future.

Now the matter has been listed for arguements on charge in July. Earlier, the Court had requested the top officials of the Indian Army to depute a Commanding officer to appear in court. (ANI)

