Indian Army Introduces 'Bharat Rice' to Boost Troop Nutrition and Logistics

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army launched 'Bharat Rice' for defence personnel at an event attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi on October 12, 2026. An MoU was also signed between the Army and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to utilise its infrastructure during operational contingencies.

The rice will be delivered directly to Army Supply Depots, including those in remote areas of Ladakh and the Northeast, ensuring timely supplies to troops. Addressing the event, Rajnath Singh emphasised that soldiers' operational readiness depends not only on weapons and technology but also on their physical health, morale and access to quality food.

He said logistics is a critical component of modern warfare, with supply chains, storage facilities and transportation networks playing a vital role in sustaining military operations. (ANI)

Also Read: Bharat Rice Event: Expanding Global Market for Indian Farmers