Indian defence veterans question Pakistan’s claimed role in US–Iran ceasefire

NEW DELHI: Defence veterans in India have questioned Pakistan’s claimed role in mediating a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, calling it exaggerated and unreliable. Their remarks came after Donald Trump said he agreed to a two-week ceasefire following conversations with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also suggested Tehran accepted the agreement partly due to Sharif’s request, adding weight to Pakistan’s claims of involvement.

However, Indian Army Captain (Retd) Anil Gaur criticised Pakistan’s role, arguing it failed to act as an honest broker. He alleged that Pakistan miscommunicated between the two sides and did not fully convey the conditions shared by each party. According to him, mediation requires clarity and trust, which he believes Pakistan did not provide. Gaur also claimed that Pakistan is acting in its own interest and attempting to gain importance on the global stage, particularly by staying aligned with the United States.

He further pointed to tensions between Pakistan and Israel, noting controversial remarks made by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who had criticised Israel during the conflict. Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has also expressed doubts about Pakistan’s credibility as a mediator, reinforcing skepticism about its diplomatic role.

Meanwhile, Commodore (Retd) Uday Bhaskar offered a more measured view, describing Pakistan not as a “peacemaker” but as a “facilitator” or “enabler” in the discussions. He emphasised that the primary negotiations are between the United States and Iran, with Israel not directly involved, though it has expressed discomfort with Pakistan’s participation.

Bhaskar also downplayed Pakistan’s reported aspirations for international recognition, including speculation about a Nobel Peace Prize, and remarked that even Trump has similar ambitions. However, he expressed doubts about the long-term success of the ceasefire, citing Israel’s ongoing military actions in the region as a major obstacle. (IANS)

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