Indian government on concrete development path to empower citizens: Jim Rogers

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led central government understands that prosperity is good, success is good and they want people to be successful as earlier governments kept talking about but never meant it, veteran American investor and financial commentator Jim Rogers has said. In an interaction with IANS, Rogers said he has always been a fan of India as a country, but never the government that was in power before 2014. However, the concrete development happening under the current government made him appreciate the Indian government for the first time. “Well, I will tell you, I have been a fan of India as a country all my life, but never of the government,” the veteran investor said. (IANS)

