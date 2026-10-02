Indian Government Warns Against Surrendering Citizenship for Russian Military Jobs

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs has cautioned Indian nationals against surrendering their Indian citizenship and taking up Russian passports to enlist in the Russian armed forces for temporary monetary benefits, identifying the practice as a major concern.

The latest caution comes after repeated government advisories over the past two years urging job seekers to exercise vigilance when pursuing overseas employment opportunities through unknown channels.

According to the advisory shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X, several individuals have willingly approached Indian authorities to renounce their nationality or have obtained Russian passports without prior consultation, lured primarily by short-term monetary incentives. The government warned that signing military contracts under these circumstances exposes citizens to severe, life-threatening risks and creates complex legal hurdles for state intervention. (ANI)

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