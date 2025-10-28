Indian Navy Chief urges global cooperation for safer and stronger maritime order

New Delhi: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday called upon representatives from 30 countries to share ideas for building a safer, stronger and more prosperous maritime order.

In a video address to the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025, the country’s premier international conference on maritime strategy, diplomacy, and cooperation, Admiral Tripathi said, “Over the years, the Dialogue has evolved into a premier platform for the nations of the region to come together, share perspectives and explore new opportunities for cooperation under the Indo-Pacific oceans initiative.”

He said this year’s Dialogue is being held under the broader maritime vision of #MAHASAGAR as a vital forum fostering collaboration and capacity-building.

The Chief of the Naval Staff said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of MAHASAGAR — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions — places capacity building in the heart of our collective maritime progress.

He said it encourages cooperation among like-minded nations to ensure shared security and prosperity. Admiral Tripathi said the theme of Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025 - “Promoting Holistic Maritime Security and Growth Through Regional Capacity-Building and Capability-Enhancement” - is, therefore, both timely and apt.

It reflects India’s steadfast commitment to inclusive, collaborative and sustainable maritime engagement, he said, adding, “Together, let’s build a safer, stronger and more prosperous maritime order.”

At the Dialogue, global maritime experts and naval leaders are discussing strategies for a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific hosted by the Indian Navy, an official said.

The three-day event, which started on Monday, is focusing on key issues including Capacity-building and Capability-enhancement, Maritime Security and Strategic Coordination, Blue economy, Climate resilience, Disaster preparedness, Technology, Connectivity, and Future infrastructure, said the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy. (IANS)

