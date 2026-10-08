Indian Pilot Captain Machchhar Recovering Well After Heroic Act: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought against the attacking co-pilot in a Flydubai aircraft and helped save 174 people onboard last week, is recovering well and showing steady improvement in his health.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in the UAE has been closely coordinating with the pilot, his family, local authorities and the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. (IANS)

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