Indian Railways introduces authentic regional dishes on Vande Bharat services

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has introduced the service of regional cuisines on Vande Bharat trains to further enhance passenger experience by offering culturally relevant food and authentic local flavours.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Railways, this initiative brings the taste of India’s diverse culinary heritage directly to passengers, allowing them to enjoy regional delicacies from the comfort of their train seats.

Passengers travelling on the 20101/20102 Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express can savour Maharashtra’s Kanda Poha as well as South Indian Dondakaya Karam Podi Fry and Andhra Pradesh’s Andhra Kodi Kura. Gujarati flavours are being served in the form of Methi Thepla on the 20901 MMCT-GNC Vande Bharat Express and Masala Lauki on the 26902 SBIB-VRL Vande Bharat Express. Odisha’s Aloo Phulkopi is available on the 22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.

Kerala’s traditional spread, including white rice, Pachakka Cherupayar Mezhukku Perati, Kadala Curry, Kerala Paratha, plain curd and Palada Payasam, along with Appam, is available on the 20633/34 Kasargod-Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express and the 20631/32 Mangalore-Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express, while West Bengal’s Kosha Paneer is being served on the 20872 ROU-HWH Vande Bharat Express and Aloo Potol Bhaja on the 22895 HWH-PURI Vande Bharat Express. Bihar’s signature dishes such as Champaran Paneer are being served on the 22349 PNBE-RNC Vande Bharat Express, while Champaran Chicken is available on the 22348 PNBE-HWH Vande Bharat Express.

Dogri cuisine, including Ambal Kaddu and Jammu Chana Masala, is being offered on trains 26401-02 and 26403-04, and Kashmiri specialities like Tomato Chaman and Kesar Phirni are being served on trains 26401/02 and 26403/04 SVDK-SINA Vande Bharat Express.

Maharashtra’s Masala Upma is available on the 22229 CSMT-MAO Vande Bharat Express, while West Bengal’s Murgir Jhol is being served on the 22302 NJP-HWH Vande Bharat Express.

Through this initiative, Indian Railways is celebrating India’s rich culinary diversity, making rail journeys more memorable and culturally immersive, the release said. (ANI)

