India’s child-centred policies yield major gains: UNICEF

NEW DELHI: India’s child-focused policies are driving significant improvements in well-being and poverty reduction, yet stronger, sustained social sector investment is essential to secure long-term gains for the country’s 460 million children, according to UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey.

In its latest report, State of the World’s Children 2025, released on the occasion of World Children’s Day on Thursday, UNICEF revealed that more than 400 million children across low- and middle-income countries face deprivations in at least two essential areas—health, nutrition, education, clean water, sanitation and housing—noting that despite global progress, millions of children still lack access to basic services, fuelling inequality and limiting opportunities across generations.

According to the report, the youngest children, those with disabilities and children growing up amid conflicts or climate disasters face the highest risks as economic and environmental pressures intensify worldwide.

Meanwhile, India was highlighted as a global example of rapid poverty reduction. McCaffrey credited India’s flagship programmes and expanded social protection coverage for lifting 248 million people out of multidimensional poverty between 2013-14 and 2022-23, reducing the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) rate from 29.2 per cent to 11.3 per cent. (ANI)

