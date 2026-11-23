JAIPUR: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said India's strong economic growth is being acknowledged across the world, citing projections by several international financial institutions that estimate the country's GDP growth rate at over 7 per cent.

Reacting to US President Donald Trump's reference to India's 7 per cent GDP growth rate, Shekhawat said the strength of the Indian economy has gained global recognition, with international institutions projecting a robust growth trajectory despite prevailing global challenges.

Speaking to reporters at Jaipur airport, Shekhawat said the World Bank has recently projected India's GDP growth rate at over 7.1 per cent. He said, "The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated the growth rate at 7.2 per cent, while the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has projected it at over 7 per cent."

The Union Minister said, "The Indian economy continues to move forward strongly despite geopolitical instability, disruptions in supply chains and serious challenges related to energy security at the global level."

Expressing confidence in the country's economic performance, Shekhawat said India's growth rate by the end of the year would surpass the projections made by international institutions.

He further said some people were unwilling to acknowledge the reality and strength behind India's economic progress. However, assessments by global institutions clearly reflect the country's economic achievements, he added.

Meanwhile, citing India's 7 per cent GDP growth rate and low interest rates by the central bank (RBI), US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) criticised the American central bank for keeping borrowing costs high, arguing that the US economy could achieve growth of 15 to 20 per cent if interest rates were lowered.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump accused the US Federal Reserve of being "very political" and alleged that it raised interest rates whenever America announced strong economic figures, instead of lowering them to support further economic growth.

"Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. I'm not blaming the chairman, but the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite," Trump said. (ANI)